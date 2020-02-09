BERHAMPUR: Nine persons were electrocuted to death and 22 people injured when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with a power transmission line in Golanthara area of Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolence and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. The chief minister also announced that free medical treatment would be provided to the injured, an official in CMO said.

The mishap occurred near Mandarajpur when the bus was proceeding to Chikarada from Jangalpadu carrying around 40 passengers.

The people were on their way to attend a marriage negotiation ceremony, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Berhampur Sadar, Jayant Kumar Mohapatra said.

The bus caught fire after coming in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line, leading to the casualties.

State Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said, a thorough inquiry will be conducted into the incident and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Sukant Sethi said, the blaze has been extinguished and all those inside the vehicle have been rescued and shifted to a hospital after disconnecting power supply in the transmission line.

Preliminary information suggested that the luggage carrier of the bus came in contact with the transmission line along the road when the driver tried to give way to a two-wheeler on the narrow path, Sethi said.

