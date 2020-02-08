Visakhapatnam: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday and learnt about the prowess of Indian Navy and the role and responsibilities of ENC.

He was received at by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, and AP minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao. The VP reviewed a ceremonial Guard of Honour and thereafter held discussions with the commander.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu was later taken by boat for harbour familiarisation which was followed by a visit to the indigenously built stealth frigate INS Sahyadri.

Speaking of the role of Indian Navy, Mr. Naidu said, "I commend the role of Indian Navy in protecting and promoting India’s maritime security. It takes care of issues ranging from Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) to maintaining good order at sea in cooperation with the Indian Coast Guard."

Mr. Naidu also said that the creation of Chief of Defence Staff was a positive move by the government.

"I am happy that the government of India has recently created the post of Chief of Defence Staff to integrate the operations of the three forces--the Army, Navy and Air Force. I am sure that the mechanism will bring in greater cohesion and will further sharpen coordination between the three forces," he said.

He also interacted with naval personnel.

