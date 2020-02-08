NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old woman police officer was shot dead in Rohini area of north-west Delhi at around 9:30 pm, on Friday February 07.

According to the police, sub-inspector Preeti Ahlawat( 26) was working as sub-inspector of police at Patparganj industrial area police station. She was shot dead when she was returning to home after work, from Rohini Metro station on Friday night.

S.D. Mishra, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that she was shot in the head and died on the spot. Police have identified the suspects through CCTV footage of the area. Poilce suspect that It could be a case of personal enmity. She was a 2018 batch sub-inspector from Haryana's Sonepat and was staying at a rented accommodation in Rohini. Police has sent the body for autopsy. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Man Opens Fire At Neighbour In Siddipet