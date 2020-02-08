NEW DELHI: Since the first Assembly election of Delhi in 1993, among all the major political parties in the fray, the Congress has a record of fielding maximum females and 2020 was no exception.

The BJP, however, took the credit of fielding most females in 2015, according to the data made available by the Election Commission. While for the Assembly elections held between 1993 and 2008, the Congress and the BJP were the main two parties, the picture changed in 2012, when the Aam Aadmi Party was formed. In the 1993 Assembly election, out of the total 59 women in the fray, Congress gave eight females, the highest from a political party.

The BJP, on the other hand, named only four females for the fight. While two from the Congress were elected, one from BJP made up to the House. In the 1998 Assembly election, again, the Congress fielded double the number of females in the poll battle when compared to the BJP. While the Saffron party named five females, the grand old party had 10 female candidates to offer out of the total 57 females in the fray. This time, nine females were elected -- eight from Congress, while one from the BJP. In the next Assembly election in 2003, while the Congress has named 12 females, the BJP had only six women in the fray out of the total 78 females contestants. This time, seven Congress females were elected to the House.

The data about the females fielded by each party was not available for the 2008 Assembly elections. However, there were a total of 81 females in the fray, with three from Congress being elected to the House. In the 2013 Assembly elections, not just the Congress and BJP but the Aam Aadmi Party was also in the fight. While the Congress and AAP fielded six females each, the BJP named only five females. However, there were three females elected to the Assembly and all were from the AAP. The 2015 Assembly election was an exception as the BJP had fielded most females among the political parties.

The BJP had eight females, while the AAP fielded six and the Congress named only five. All six from the AAP made it to the House, while none from Congress and BJP were elected. There were a total of 66 female contestants. In 2020, the Congress has again taken a lead in fielding the most females in the fray, followed by AAP. There are a total of 79 females in the fight. Ten of the Congress candidates are females while nine from the AAP are females. The BJP has named only five women in the fray. Among the big names from the Congress are former MLAs Krishna Tirath and Alka Lamba. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its failed Lok Sabha candidate Atishi, along with Rakhi Birla and Bandana Kumari aiming for hat-trick in the Assembly. The city is voting for the 2020 Assembly on Saturday, while the results will be announced on February 11. (IANS)

Also Read: Delhi Polls: Its BJP’s Sunil Yadav Vs AAP Arvind Kejriwal