NEW DELHI: Voting for the assembly elections in Delhi is underway with people queuing up outside polling booths since early Saturday morning undeterred by the chilly weather. The voter turnout till 12 pm is 15.68 per cent.

Delhi election saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign.

Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates. The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm, an official said.

Security forces kept a tight watch across the 70 constituencies, with police and paramilitary personnel keeping an "extra vigil" in sensitive areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and Seelampuri. There are over 81 lakh male voters, 66.80 lakh female voters, and 869 third-gender voters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh has said.

Around 2.33 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19, 2.04 lakh voters are senior citizens aged 80, while there are 11,608 service voters, according to officials.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors, Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

"Please go to cast vote. A special appeal to all the women - As your shoulder the responsibility at home, likewise, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is on your shoulders," Kejirwal tweeted.