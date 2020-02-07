NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for nearly an hour on Friday following ruckus over Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's recent statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Question Hour when Rahul rose to ask a question, Harsh Vardhan said he would like to first "unequivocally condemn the outlandish remarks of the Congress leader against Prime Minister Narendra Modi" made during an election rally.

This led to a sharp reaction from opposition benches forcing the chair to adjourn the House till 1 pm.

Also Read | Who Did PM Modi Call ‘Tubelight’ In Parliament?

Also Read: 640 Indians Evacuated From Coronavirus-Hit China In Complex Mission: MEA