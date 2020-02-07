NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has made a "miniscule" hike in fares of up to 4 paise per km that will barely compensate 5 per cent of the Rs 55,000-crore losses incurred during the year, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Railways hiked passenger fares with effect from January 1 this year.

"As against Rs 8,000 crore which was the loss on passenger services in 2004, in the current period we are losing about Rs 55,000 crore on passenger services provided throughout the country. However, passenger fare increase is a very sensitive subject.... A very nominal increase was done," Goyal said replying to a query during Question Hour.

He said while there is no increase in fares in suburban services. In case of non-suburban services, a nominal increase of one paisa per km has been done and in case of non-AC and AC classes in Mail amd Express trains, the fare has been increased by two paisa per km and 4 paisa per km respectively.

"Costs keep going up. In fact after (implementation of) the 7th Pay Commission, costs have gone up drastically and therefore there is a... miniscule increase. Considering the cost and losses of Rs 55,000 crore, this will barely compensate 5 per cent of Rs 55,000 crore over the whole year," the minister said.

He said as against the current Rs 55,000 crore losses, Indian Railways suffered Rs 8,000 crore losses in 2004.

Terming price increase a sensitive matter, Goyal said, "This is a drop in the ocean towards making railways self-sufficient. Otherwise, it will be impossible to improve or provide the services."

