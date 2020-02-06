NEW DELHI: The Central government on Thursday allowed exports of Krishnapuram onions, a variety of Andhra Pradesh, up to a quantity of 10,000 tonnes with certain conditions.

The Commerce Ministry's DGFT said that the export is allowed only through Chennai port and the outbound shipment of the commodity should be completed by March 31 this year.

"Export of Krishnapuram onions, upto a quantity of 10,000 tonnes has been allowed for the period upto March 31, 2020, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Krishnapuram onions are not used in kitchen due to their size and pungency. The onions are imported by Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The ban on export of Krishnapuram onions has impacted farmers as they cannot sell the edible bulb in the domestic market.

YSRCP members have raised the issue of ban in Parliament, urging the government to lift export ban on this variety of onions.

Farmers association from Krishnapuram, Andhra Pradesh met the YSRPC Lok Sabha members and thanked them for taking up their cause. YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader and National General Secretary , MP V Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter to and mentioned the same.