MEERUT: A newborn boy was allegedly stolen by a woman from the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, the police said.

The incident happened on Monday. The family mistook the woman, who was in her forties, as a hospital staff when she started helping them. She asked the baby's father to dispose a diaper and vanished with the baby.

According to the police, the man saw the woman running away. He ran after her, but could not catch her as she disappeared in the crowd. The CCTV cameras were not working near the spot. The hospital authorities were checking other cameras in the vicinity to track the woman. An FIR has been filed in the matter. Rachna Chaudhary, Chief Medical Superintendent, LLRM Medical College said: "The patient, Sumaiya, was admitted to the LLRM Medical College with complaints of labour pain. She had a caesarean section to deliver a baby boy on Monday afternoon. "Her baby was kept in the nursery for observation for two hours.

During this time, the accused woman started a conversation with Sumaiya's husband, Asif. She helped him as men are not allowed in the ward where his wife was admitted." (IANS)

