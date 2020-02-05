New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha that the government has given the approval to form a trust to care of the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister said that the trust will have "autonomy" and will be able to take decisions on Ram temple and other related issues "freely". "The trust will be free to take any decision," he said. Modi also announced that the 67.703-acre land earmarked for the construction of the Ram temple will also be handed over to the trust.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that the trust will have 15 members from different sections of the society and one will be from the Dalit community among them.

The government has taken the decision to form a trust named Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Also Read: Meet The Five Judges that Delivered The Ayodhya Verdict