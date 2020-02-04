Jammu: J&K Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam here on Monday chaired a meeting to review the schemes, like Kisan Credit Card (KCC), the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), MGNREGA and disbursement of relief to farmers under the SDRF.



Several top officials along with representatives of J&K Bank and State Bank of India attended the meeting. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioners along with representatives of the lead banks and other officers attended the meeting through video link.



Expressing dismay at slow progress in registration of beneficiaries under the KCC scheme, the Chief Secretary said, "The process needs to be completed in a mission mode through a sustained drive to be launched by the DCs to achieve 100 per cent coverage by March 31".



The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu would monitor the progress to ensure accomplishment of targets by the stipulated date, he added.



He asked the DCs to get farmers engaged in poultry, fishery and other such sectors also included in the KCC scheme. The scheme could be linked with Aadhar to avoid duplication, he said.



While reviewing implementation of PM-Kisan, the Chief Secretary complimented the Divisional Commissioners and the DCs for excellent work. He asked the DCs to cover the remaining cases by March 1, with lead bank officials' involvement.



He asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure disbursement of compensation against damage to kharif crops in the Jammu Division and apple crop in the Kashmir Division within a month.



The DM&RRR Department has released Rs 102 crore to 10 districts, three in the Jammu Division and seven in the Kashmir Division.



The Chief Secretary asked the DCs to review MGNREGA works on a weekly basis and ensure completion of works within the allocated funds without creating wage liability and disbursement of wages to the beneficiaries. (IANS)

