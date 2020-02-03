BEIJING: Chinese health authorities on Monday said it received reports of 2,829 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 57 deaths on Sunday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Among the deaths, 56 are in Hubei Province and one in southwest China's Chongqing, according to China's National Health Commission, Xinhua news agency reported. The number of deaths caused by coronavirus is increasing and the country's death toll is more than during the 2002-03 SARS outbreak.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 14,380 by the end of Saturday, the commission said, noting that a total of 304 people had died of the disease. The commission added that 2,110 patients remained in severe condition, and 19,544 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 328 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery. (IANS)

