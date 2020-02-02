The facility consists of accommodation barracks for the students, administrative areas and medical facility area where the students are monitored by a team of qualified doctors and other staff members.

The facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity to accommodate 50 students. Each barrack has been further subdivided. Those living in sectors will not be allowed to intermingle with each other.

Coronavirus has so far claimed 259 lives in China alone, while positive cases have been reported from several countries across the world.

The Central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking the people to refrain from travelling to China.

