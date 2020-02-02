NEW DELHI: The government is patting itself on the back for the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, but people believe that the Budget is unlikely to boost employment.

However, they have given a thumbs up to the big ticket social sector schemes such as clean drinking water, medical colleges and eradication of Tuberculosis (TB) from the country. The findings of the IANS-CVoter post-Budget survey indicate that people are not satisfied with the efforts of the Budget to reduce unemployment, which is at an all-time high.

As per the survey, only 10.7 per cent respondents feel that the Budget will boost employment, which is a negative feedback for the government. The Finance Minister said that TB will be eradicated from India by 2025, a claim which has been backed by the respondents with 79.9 per cent saying the disease will be contained. Tuberculosis is responsible for the death of more than 15 lakh people in the country every year.

The Pradhan Mantri Jal Jeevan Yojna (PMJJY), a scheme for clean drinking water, has also found many takers with 76.5 per cent respondents hailing the decision to allocate Rs 3.6 lakh crore for the plan. Establishing medical colleges with hospitals in every district is also a big announcement which people favoured, as 75.1 per cent respondents felt that this it was a good decision by the government.

The poll compiled people's responses to a series of questions aimed at measuring popular perception to the union budget in the context of issues such as perceptions on the economy and employment. The survey conducted on Saturday, immediately after the budget presentation by Nirmala Sitharaman concluded, queried 1,200 respondents from all demographies. The IANS-CVoter post-Budget poll was conducted right after the live telecast of Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In the poll, approximately over 1,200 respondents from across all demographics were interviewed. They were randomly selected. (IANS)

