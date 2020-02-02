BENGALURU: Thirteen MLAs will take oath in the Karnataka cabinet expansion scheduled to be held on February 6, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the Raj Bhawan at 10.30 am, he told reporters here.

The CM said 13 MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP from parties, including Congress and the JD(S), will take oath.

The cabinet expansion is on the cards for nearly two months ever since the BJP won 12 out of 15 seats in the December 5, 2019 bypolls and got a majority in the Karnataka assembly. The BJP needed six seats to stay in the majority.

