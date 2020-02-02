NEW DELHI: Kapil Gujjar, the man who fired in the air in anti-CAA protest site Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, has been sent to two-day Delhi police custody by a court here on Sunday.

Kapil was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat.

On Saturday, he had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

After being overpowered by police personnel, Kapil had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

This is the second such incident reported in Shaheen Bagh in a span of just three days. Earlier, a juvenile had fired from a country-made pistol on a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area on Thursday, injuring a student of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Also Read | Hindu Mahasabha Leader Shot Dead In Lucknow

Also Read |“Ye Lo Azaadi” Man Opens Fire In Jamia Milia