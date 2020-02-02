LUCKNOW: The president of state Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead on Saturday morning in Lucknow. Ranjeet Bachchan, was out for a morning walk at 6.30 am, along with his cousin when he was killed by a lone attacker on the footpath of the Globe Park near Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) building in Hazratganj.

Bachchan, a resident from Gorakhpur lived in Hussainganj area in Lucknow.

However, his cousin who was injured in the incident is out of danger. He is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

His family has reached Lucknow on hearing the news. His brother-in-law said that he had celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday and had also organised a pro-CAA event.

Assistant commissioner of police (Hazratganj circle), Abhay Mishra told a leading daily that the assailant had approached him to make a phone call from Bachchan's phone and then fired shots at his face and fled away.

Dinesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police (central Lucknow) said that CCTV footages are being scanned and forensic experts are in the crime spot. He added that six teams have been constituted to nab the accused.

This is the second killing of a right-wing Hindu leader in the capital in the past four months. Kamlesh Tiwari, president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was shot dead in his office on October 18 by two assailants who had befriended him by creating a fake Facebook ID.

