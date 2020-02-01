NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget in Parliament on Saturday, said people of India have unequivocally given jan-aadesh (mandate) for not just political stability but also reposed faith in the government's economic policies.
Here are the highlights from the Union Budget 2020-21:
Allocations
- Agriculture and allied activities, irrigation and rural development: Rs 2.83 lakh crore
- Swachh Bharat: Rs 12,300 crore
- Jal Jeevan: Rs 3.6 lakh crore
- Health: Additional Rs 69,000 cr
- Education: Rs 99,300 crore
- Skill development: Rs 3,000 crore
- National Technical Textiles Mission to be introduced, with a four-year implementation period: Rs 1,480 crore
- Industry and commerce: Rs 27,300 crore
- Transport infrastructure: Rs 1.7 lakh crore
- Power and renewable energy sector: Rs 22,000 crore
- Quantum technologies and applications: Rs 8,000 crore
- Nutrition-related programmes: Rs 35,600 crore
- Women-related programmes: Rs 28,600 crore
- Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes: Rs 85,000 crore
- Scheduled Tribes: Rs 53,700 crore
- Enhanced allocation of 9,500 crore rupees for Senior citizens and Divyangs
- Ministry of Culture: Rs 3,150 crore
- Tourism: Rs 2,500 crore
- Clean air: Rs 4,400 crore
- G20 Presidency in 2022: Rs 100 crore
- Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir: Rs 30,757 crore
- Union Territory of Ladakh: Rs 5,958 crore
- National Infrastructure Pipeline: Rs 22,000 crore
Accordingly, receipts for 2020-21 estimated at 22.46 lakh crore rupees, and expenditure at 30.42 lakh crore rupees
HIGHLIGHTS
Banking sector reforms
- DICGC has been permitted to increase Deposit Insurance Coverage for a depositor from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per depositor.
- Amendments in Banking regulation Act to strengthen Cooperative Banks.
- Proposal to sell balance holding of the government of India IDBI Bank to private investors.
- Recovery eligibility limit for NBFCs reduced to asset size of 100 crore or loan size of 50 lakh.
Culture and Tourism
- Five archaeological sites would be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums - Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, Shivsagar, Dholavira, and Adichanallur.
- Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation
- Museum of Numismatics and trade
- Tribal museum in Ranchi
- Maritime Museum in Lothal
Tax:
- A new tax regime has been proposed. However, those who wish to continue to pay old rates may do so.
Income
- Between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh: Reduced to 10% from the current 20%
- Between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh: Reduced to 15% from the current 20%
- Between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh: Reduced to 20% from the current 30%
- Between Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh: Reduced to 25% from the current 30%
- Above ₹15 lakh: Continue at 30%, but without exemptions
Agriculture
- Budget allocation of Rs 2.83 lakh crore for agriculture and allied activities.
- Doubling farmers incomes by 2020.
- Krishi Udaan under Ministry of Civil Avaition on international and national routes to benefit farmers