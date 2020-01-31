NEW DELHI: Hangman Pawan Jallad on Friday reached Tihar jail here and has conducted dummy execution. The four death row convits are scheduled to be hanged to death on February 1, 2020.

Pawan had earlier said that he was ready to hang the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

"It will really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya's parents and to everyone else in the country when these convicts are hanged. These kinds of people should be hanged," he told a news agency.

A Delhi court had issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts - Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh - in a Nirbhaya rape case who will now be executed on February 1.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Also Read | Nirbhaya: Convicts Move Court Again Seeking Stay On Hanging