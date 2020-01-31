BEIJING: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus crisis has mounted to 213 with the number of confirmed cases at 9,692 on Thursday.

China's national authorities announced on Friday said that Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak has reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths.

About 20 countries, including India, have reported confirmed cases of the virus in travellers coming from China.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global health emergency. This could lead to improved international coordination in tackling the disease.

