NEW DELHI: The lawyer for the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a Patiala House Court on Thursday seeking a stay on their executions scheduled for February 1, saying legal remedies of some of them are yet to be availed.

The plea was mentioned before Special Judge A K Jain who said it will be heard later in the day. AP Singh, the lawyer of the convicts was quoted saying by a news agency that said that according to the Delhi Prison rules, none of the four convicts in the same crime can be hanged till the last convict has exhausted all his legal options which includes the mercy petition.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

