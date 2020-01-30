New Delhi: Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case awaiting execution, has sent a mercy petition to President Ram Nath Kovind, his lawyer A.P. Singh told IANS on Wednesday.



Tihar Jail authorities have already started preparations to hang the four convicts facing death row for their involvement in the horrific incident of December 16, 2012 -- wherein a 23-year-old para-medical student was gang-raped in a moving bus.



With the February 1 deadline for hanging nearing, the convicts are taking all possible steps to delay the executions by using all the legal options available to them.



For the last 15 days, some of the accused are visiting courts to use their legal rights. However, they have not got any favourable response from any court so far.



On Wednesday, Vinay, one of the four convicts currently lodged in Tihar Jail, sent a mercy petition to the President, hoping to get some relief.



Now, he is waiting for the President's response. (IANS)

