One of history's most inspirational and great leaders, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi - the father of Non Violence movement, was assassinated in Delhi on 30th January, 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is also celebrated as Martyrs Day to commemorate the loss of one the most renowned leaders in the history of India’s freedom struggle.



Gandhiji's life story is a heroic effort to establish values of Non-violence and Truth in human lives. Later he became the “Father of the Nation” and saved Britain and India from mutual hate. A foremost leader of the anti-colonial struggle, he spent more than 50 years of his life in fighting against the mighty British Empire in South Africa and India. For 30 years, he was the undisputed leader of the Indian freedom struggle.



In his life Gandhi was the Mahatma; in death he became the great martyr.



On his 72nd death anniversary, let us recall some of his inspiring quotes on democracy, secularism, and non-violence.

Take a look: