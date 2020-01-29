BENGALURU: Superstar Rajinikanth has made it clear on Wednesday that he is fine, except some bruises during the shooting of “Man Vs Wild”-a popular TV show of world famous host Bear Gryll. “I’m fine.

There are some scratches due to thrones in the forest while shooting the show”-he clarified. Rajinikanth was in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka when reports of him being injured on the sets of the show surfaced.

"I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild'. There were a lot of thorns and I suffered some pricks. I am alright," the 69-year-old megastar said at Chennai airport. Hiss one-day shoot began at 11 am and ended by 4 pm on Tuesday.

An official at Bandipur also dismissed reports that Rajinikanth suffered injuries during the shoot. He told media, "It is all false. As per the screenplay, there was a shot in which Rajinikanth had to fall, so while getting down from the rope, he just fell down and everybody rushed. It was all in the screenplay."

Later, Rajnikanth got up, completed the shoot and left for Chennai, he added. A video of Rajinikanth arriving at Bandipur forest was shared by news agency ANI earlier on Tuesday.

