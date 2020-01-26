New Delhi: India honoured two inspirational Brizilian women, Lia Diskin and Gloria Arieira with Padma Shri Awards, nation's 4th highest civilian award on Saturday on the eve of 71st Republic Day in the presence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as chief guest.

Diskin, an Argentine woman, has been widely spreading Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy in Brazil and Latin America for almost 40 years. Arieira, a resident of Rio de Janeiro, is a Sanskrit scholar and has been teaching and promoting Advaita Vedanta in the traditional manner in the Portugese language.

Ministry of external affairs of India also tweeted about the honouring.

Take a look at the tweet.