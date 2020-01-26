New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his sartorial choices of dressing especially during some occasion or any event. Likewise, he is also known for his colorful turbans during national festivals.

Every year, Modi adds a dash of colour with a unique turban for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani 'safa', Modi has sported varied turbans at his national festival celebrations appearances.

Continuing the tradition of sporting bright-coloured turbans, Prime Minister Modi opted for a saffron 'bandhej' headgear for the celebrations of the country's 71st Republic Day.

Bandhej is a print developed using tie and dye method practiced mainly in states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Check out his looks from 2015 to 2020 here!