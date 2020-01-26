HEADLINE: On the 71st Republic Day, India's chief guest is Brazil's President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. He joined a select group of world leaders to have graced India's Republic Day celebrations in the past few decades.

Bolsonaro watched the colourful parade at the majestic Rajpath along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders on Sunday.

The other chief guests who have witnessed Republic Day In India:

2018: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

2017: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2016: French President Francois Hollande

2015: Former US President Barack Obama

2014: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

2013: Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac.

The then British Prime Minister John Major had attended the celebrations in 1993, Nelson Mandela participated as South African President in 1995 while South Korean President Lee Myung Bak witnessed the parade in 2010.

In 2008, Sarkozy participated in the celebrations as French President, while another French President Chirac graced the occasion in 1998.

Other world leaders who have attended the celebrations include Nepal's King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev in 1999, Iranian President Mohammed Khatami in 2003, Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2011 and President of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom in 1991.

