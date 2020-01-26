SRINAGAR: The national carrier Air India celebrated the 71st Republic Day by distributing 30,000 Indian flags made of eco-friendly seed paper among its passengers at airports in metro cities and Srinagar on Sunday. The airlines also put up a big hoarding at the historic Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar to congratulate the people on Republic Day.

It was the first Republic Day celebration in Srinagar after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The handmade flags prepared by Sahariya tribals of Madhya Pradesh were distributed at the airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Srinagar, said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

The flags contain seeds of marigold and fenugreek which would germinate and develop into saplings after soaking in water and planted in soil.

A tricolour was unfurled at the Srinagar airport in a programme organised by the Airports Authority of India.

Senior police and paramilitary officers and personnel attended the function.The police, paramilitary, and airport authority personnel were given certificates at the function for commendable service.

