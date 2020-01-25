BHUBANESHWAR: In a move to promote tourism in India, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that the government will reward travellers who will travel to 15 destinations in India by 2022. This is part of a unique "Dekho Apna Desh" campaign undertaken by Tourism Ministry.

"The tourism ministry will fund the travel expenses of tourists who visit 15 destinations in the country in a year and submit the photos on our website," he said on Friday evening at the concluding ceremony of the two-day National Tourism Conference in Odisha's Konark.

As part of the campaign, the ministry plans incentives including lucky draws and gifts which may include tickets and travel packages. "We should honour these people as brand ambassadors of Indian Tourism," Patel added.

However, tourists need to travel to destinations outside their home states to be eligible for the contest.

How to apply:

Sign up on https://pledge.mygov.in/my-country/

Select pledge language - Hindi and English

Once the individual recites the pledge he or she will be given a certificate for the same through email or through mobile text.

One can get its print out from the same webpage also.

On the concluding day of the conference, jointly organised by the Odisha government and Ficci, a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) was signed between the state and Gujarat for cross-promotion of tourist sites, officials said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), mentioning the key frameworks and policies, will be signed soon after discussions with relevant departments of both the states, said Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Director of Tourism, Odisha.

Also Read | Hampi: A Go-To Place For All Travel Lovers

Also Read | Don’t Miss To Participate In ‘Adventure Sports Fest At Horsley Hills’, Andhra Pradesh

Also Read | Ananthagiri Hills, A Beautiful Destination for Wanderlusts