NEW DELHI: Following BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s controversial tweet, the Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban ahead of the Delhi polls. He is the BJP candidate from Delhi’s Model Town constituency.

According to poll officials, the ban order, signed by the Chef Election Commissioner and two fellow Election Commissioners, would come into force from 5 PM on Saturday.

While Twitter had taken down one of his controversial tweets on Friday following directions of the EC, an FIR was lodged against him under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with creating enmity among classes.

Delhi will be voting on February 8.

