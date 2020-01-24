HYDERABAD: We all know carpooling or sharing rides is not a new concept in India. But we can surely say that this concept of sharing rides is gaining ground across the country. According to a survey, 45 per cent of active carpoolers in India are women.



According to the reports of survey, among the active carpoolers, Kerala has 51 per cent, the total ratio in the cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata is about 45 per cent.



The survey was conducted by various pooling platforms like Quick Ride, India's car and bike pooling platform. The survey analysed that the reason for the growing popularity of carpooling is people are choosing it as an alternative mode of sustainability mobility.



Speaking about the growth of the concept of sharing rides without increasing the number of vehicles, KNR Rao CEO and co-founder of Quick Ride said to a daily that the carpooling is being recognized as a viable form of shared mobility as there is no addition of vehicles. Carpooling also plays a key role in helping to reduce carbon emissions, traffic congestion and consumption of fossil fuels, he added.



Recently Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited has also launched a carpooling feature for its commuters in collaboration with online ticketing platform, RedBus.

