By B.Priyadarshini

We, Indians celebrate 'National Festivals' with much grandeur and as part of this, the 71st Republic Day is going to be celebrated on 26th January 2020. The Republic Day parade will start from Rajpath and end at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Soldiers dressed in crisp uniforms marching across Rajpath are a sight to witness. The footsteps of the soldiers go in sync and it brings goosebumps to everyone. Patriotic fervour grips all corners of the country on this day.

India got Independence on 15th August 1947 and the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, three years post-Independence. This day is celebrated as Republic Day across the country. The national flag will be hoisted by the President of India on Republic day, whereas Prime Minister of India hoists the flag on Independence day.

History Of Indian National Flag:

Every country in the world creates special artefacts to represent the country. A flag that represents the nation is the pride of the country. The national flag of India was designed by the great freedom fighter from erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh Pingali Venkayya. The three colours of the flag are saffron, white, and green and the ration of width of the flag to its length is 2:3.

The saffron colour signifies the strength and courage of the country, white stands for peace and green represents fertility, growth, and auspiciousness of the land. The Ashoka Chakra in the middle of the flag depicts that there is life in movement and death in stagnation. The navy blue Dharam Chakra in the middle of the national flag has its own importance. There are 24 spokes in the Dharma Chakra and it is also called the 'Wheel of Time'. The spokes give a clear message that every Indian should work tirelessly for 24 hours and should follow some principles like love, courage, spiritual knowledge, faith, peace, etc in life.

Before Pingali Venkayya coming up with the design, the first national flag sailed through many vicissitudes. The first national flag in India is said to have been hoisted on August 7, 1906, in Kolkata and the flag has three horizontal strips of red, yellow, and green.

There are places in the country where one could witness the hoisting of tallest tri-color flags.

Belgavi, Karnataka: The flagpole erected at a height of 361 feet tall.

Attari Border: The National flag is set at a height of 357 feet tall and it will be inaugurated at the Indo Pak Attari Border in Amritsar.

Guwahati Flag: The Tiranga of 319.5 feet tall was installed at Gandhi Mandap of Guwahati.

Kolhapur: A tiranga of 303-foot flag will be hoisted on the day.

A few cities in the country also boasts of tallest flag poles, Hyderabad (291 feet), Raipur (269 feet), Faridabad (250 feet), Pune (237 feet), Bhopal (235 feet), etc.