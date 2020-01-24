NEW DELHI: The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24. It was started to spread awareness among people about all the inequalities faced by girls in the country and to promote awareness about the rights of the girl child.
Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a photo of her daughters and tweeted:
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted the nation on National Girl Child Day and tweeted:
Posting a photo from his Kashmir visit, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote,
Apart from senior leaders and politicians, common man also participated in greeting the nation on National Girl Child Day. A user wrote: "We should be respectful but we must also have the courage to stop harmful practices that impoverished girls, women and their communities."
