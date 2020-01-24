Alapuzha (Kerala): In a miraculous escape, thirteen tourists, including three children, escaped unhurt when the houseboat they were in caught fire near Pathiramanal Isle in Vembanad Lake on Thursday in the district.

As the double-decker houseboat "Oceana" boat was near the sand bars, the tourists and the staff jumped into the shallow waters and were rescued.

It had embarked on the journey from the scenic Kumarakom around noon on Thursday when the fire broke out.

Police said on Friday that experts are examining what could have triggered the blaze -- a short circuit or a spark from the kitchen. Prima facie, fire extinguisher was used by the three staff onboard the boat. But they could not stop the blaze from spreading and eventually gutting the boat.

A report has been sought from the boat owner on whether life jackets were available in the vessel.

However, tourists told television channels that there were no life jackets and it was a miracle they escaped unscathed. All their belongings were destroyed and they could escape with only the clothes they were wearing, they said.

Meanwhile, Alapuzha District police chief has ordered random checks of houseboats to find out if they had licenses and were following all safety norms.

