Johnson Dsouza

Kia unveiled its newest MPV, or what we Indians like to call a van. But this van is a luxury van with a sliding door, so don’t start building Omnis in your head, it’s not the same, these doors slide open and close automatically. This MPV is longer, wider and much more luxurious that many MPV and vans we see on the roads of India today. The Kia Carnival is an MPV that is coming on offer with many facilities and seating options, you’d feel special owning one. Even though this comes as a love child of a van and an MPV, the carnival is here to dethrone cars like the famous Innvoa and Ertiga.

Kia did smart when they had introduced the Seltos into the Indian market. After the brand had set up shop in India they were eager to take the Indian automobile industry by storm, and they did. A mini SUV or a compact SUV as the car manufacturers would like to call it, the Seltos was one that sold like hotcakes, as the majority of the Indian automobile buyers were looking for big, but not too big, so it fits their garages and pockets. This was the only car they had introduced, and they managed to get to the top with it. Now you see a KIA everywhere.

Now Kia looks like they have done their homework, and they have come out with the Carnival. Although priced in between 27 and 32 lakh, they are trying to create a niche by introducing to the market, a car that is a van but spacious enough to give you luxury and power matching the MPVs that are sold in the SUV sections.

The interior does not boast of premium as much, but it does do justice to the car and its price point. You get soft-touch materials on the dash, leather-wrapped steering wheels, and gear knob and while the design and layout of the dash are fairly conventional, They did not miss out on tech in this cabin as well. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present as is Kia's UVO connected tech which also features smart phone and smart watch compatibility. It also has wireless charging, a 220V AC charge socket, powered sliding doors and tailgate and three zones of climate control.

The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-liter, BS6 compliant, turbo diesel. It makes 200PS and 440Nm and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to the front wheels and this is the sole drivetrain for the Carnival. Kia is claiming an ARAI certified 13.9kmpl. The Carnival is available in three variants Premium, Prestige, and Limousine. The Premium is available in 7 and 8 seater configurations. The Prestige is available with either 8 or 9 seats and the Limousine is available only with the 7 VIP seat option.

