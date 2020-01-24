NEW DELHI: Twenty-six new Indian English words were added to the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary which includes, adhaar, chawl, dabba, hartal and shaadi. The other words that are added are auntie (while aunty already figures in the English dictionary, auntie is an Indianism), veg, tube light, tempo, videograph, bus stand, FIR, redressel, tempo, and deemed university.

The 10th edition of the dictionary launched on Friday has 384 Indian English words and incorporates over 1,000 new words such as chatbot, fake news and microplastic.

"This edition has 26 new Indian English words of which 22 figure in the printed dictionary. The other four are in the digital version," said Fathima Dada, Managing Director (Education Division) at OUP.

The four new Indian English words in the online version of the dictionary are current (for electricity), looter, looting and upazila.

The 10th edition also is equipped with a strong digital support system, including an app. The website includes advanced features such as audio-video tutorials, video walkthroughs, self-study activities and enhanced iWriter and iSpeaker tools.

The dictionary, which spans 77 years, was originally published in Japan in 1942 and was first brought out by OUP in 1948. The learner's dictionary is based on the original values of its creator, Albert Sydney Hornby, whose aim was to help language learners worldwide understand the meaning of English words.

