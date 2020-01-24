HYDERABAD: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that he suspected that construction workers at his house were residents of Bangladesh as they had "strange" eating habits eating only 'poha' (flattened rice)". The 63-year-old BJP leader was speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh's to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house," Mr Vijayvargiya told reporters. "I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people," Vijayvargiya was quoted saying.

This became the trend on Twitter with hilarious memes doing the rounds on Twitter on his statement.

