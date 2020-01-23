GUWAHATI: In one of the largest surrender of militants in recent times, a total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arms in the presence of Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The members of the insurgent groups are -- ULFA (I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB.

"This is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. Altogether 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their arms," Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters at a programme here.