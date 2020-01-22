15 young aged between 10 and 20, had suffered permanent vision damage as they looked at the eclipse with their naked eyes. The eclipse that took place on December 26, 2019.

Talking to media, Kamlesh Khilnani, Head Ophthalmologist at SMS Hospital, Jaipur said, “Watching solar eclipse with naked eyes can result in solar retinitis. Fifteen such cases have been reported at the hospital. Our examination has found that a part of their retina had been burnt. The problem takes 3-6 weeks for a patient to recover partially."

