A Muslim Jamaat in Kerala has solemnised the marriage of a Hindu couple, setting a perfect example of harmony across the nation.

As per media reports, the couple Sarath Sasi of Krishnapuram and Anju Ashok of Cheruvally tied the knot at the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district on Sunday as per Hindu rituals in the presence of guests from both the communities who turned out in large numbers to witness the marriage.



The Jamaath committee had decked up mosque premises for the function. Apart from this, a vegetarian Sadhya was also arranged for around 1,000 people who attended the function, reports read.



As part of gifts, Anju was given 10 sovereigns of gold and Rs 2 lakh, Nujumudeen Alummoottil, secretary of Cheruvally Jamaat committee said to a daily.



The story of rare occasion came into light when the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to congratulate the young couple and appreciated the members of the Jamaat for upholding such a beautiful example of religious harmony.



Take a look at his facebook post: