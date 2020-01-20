NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the finance ministry on Monday participated in the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' that marks the launch of formal printing of Budget 2020-21 documents. The second Budget of the Modi 2.0 government will be presented on February 1.

Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, and Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan too attended the customary pre-Budget event.

"To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a 'lock-in' of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget," the finance ministry said in a statement.

These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented in Parliament, it said.

Later, the finance minister took a round of the press and acquainted herself about the Budget printing process.

Why Halwa Ceremony?

As part of the ritual, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' (large frying pot) and served to the entire staff in the ministry.