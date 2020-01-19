NEW DELHI: Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal who scored a perfect 100 in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains shared his success with his twin brother Pranav who bagged a score of 99.93 in the examination.

The 17-year-old duo study in New Sainikpuri Public School and aims to pursue engineering at Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay or Delhi. "It's great to get the perfect score, it's even more great when you can share the same happiness and goals," Nishant said.

His twin brother Pranav said, "Wish to get the same in the advanced exam and the board exams. Yesterday night, we just congratulated each other and got back to studying." The results for the examination were announced by the Human Resource Development Ministry's National Testing Agency on Friday night. Nine candidates from across the country bagged the perfect score.