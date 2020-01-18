SAMBHAL: As controversy rages in the country over the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a couple from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh have found a unique way to show their support to the act.

The couple, Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak, who will get married on February 3, have written in Hindi on their wedding cards that they support CAA and NRC, a news agency reported.

"We support CAA and NRC," the card at the end reads.

Several protests had erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The NRC is a register maintained by the government containing names and certain relevant information for the identification of all genuine Indian citizens.

