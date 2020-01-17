CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution by voice vote against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, the second state in the country to do so.

The resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra was passed after over three hours of discussion.

While the ruling Congress and main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported the resolution, the BJP opposed it.

The SAD sought inclusion of Muslims in the list of communities that could be granted citizenship under the amended law.

CAA provides for granting citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014, but not to members of the Muslim community.

The Kerala Assembly was the first to pass the resolution against the amended Citizenship Act.

