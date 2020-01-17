A daily wage labourer received I-T notice to pay Rs 1.05 crore as tax for Rs 58 lakhs deposited in his account during demonetisation.

Bhausehab Ahire, who claims to earn Rs 300 a day, approached the police after he received the notice, saying he had no knowledge about the account in which the amount was deposited.

He told police that the account has been created with the fake documents. He received the first notice on deposits made in a private bank in September during demonetisation in 2016.

He then approached I-T officials and the bank and found that bank account had a different photo and forged signature while his PAN had been provided. He again received a tax notice on January 7. He approached the police after he received second notice.

Following his complaint, police ordered a probe

