One of the oldest superfans of Indian cricket team, Charulata Patel passed away at the age of 87 on January 13. The wheelchair-bound elderly woman caught the attention while cheering the Indian cricket team during 2019 World Cup.
The old, beautiful superfan also had a fan made Instagram account, cricket.daadi, which confirmed the news of her passing away.
The BCCI also paid tribute to the superfan on social media.
Charulata Patel caught the attention of whole Indian cricket fraternity when she came to attend India's match against Bangladesh at the World Cup in Edgbaston last year. She was also seen cheering for Virat Kohli's team with a horn and the tri-colour painted on her face.
Everybody praised her energy and her pictures went viral on social media. Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma even met her after the game and took her blessings.
The Superfan was also interviewed by the host broadcasters during the match during which she had said, ""I love this Indian team and all the players are like my kids." After her presence in the world cup, she became the internet sensation.
And ofcourse, the appearance of the elderly fan was one of the highlights of India's innings.
