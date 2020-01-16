Using a meme of all three stars of the Bollywood hit of 2009, ''3 Idiots'', the Maharashtra Police tried to teach the commuters against triple riding on roads using this picture.
The photo showed Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi riding a single scooter, without any helmets. The text next to the photo read, ‘Triple seat. Jaane Nahi Dege Tujhe (We will not let you go)’.
Take a look the Tweet by Maharastra Police here:
One of the stars of the movie, R Madhavan had a perfect response to the message shared by the police on Twitter through which he won many hearts of his fans.
Madhavan replied with a picture of himself from real life. In it, he is seen riding a bike all by himself and even wearing a helmet.
Take a look at his reply:
The star cast and crew of 3 Idiots recently celebrated the film’s 10-year anniversary. Aamir, Sharman, Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor starred in the movie based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller 'Five Point Someone' which was released in the year 2009. It’s been 10 years and the movie is still etched in the hearts of people.
