Using a meme of all three stars of the Bollywood hit of 2009, ''3 Idiots'', the Maharashtra Police tried to teach the commuters against triple riding on roads using this picture.



The photo showed Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi riding a single scooter, without any helmets. The text next to the photo read, ‘Triple seat. Jaane Nahi Dege Tujhe (We will not let you go)’.



Take a look the Tweet by Maharastra Police here: