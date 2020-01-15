In A tragic incident, an NRI boy who was doing his medicine in the USA lost his life in an accident while he was jumping from his rooftop to another in Philadelphia. The person was identified as Vivek Subramani (23), a medical student pursuing the third year at Drexel College of Medicine. the incident took place on the night of Jan 11 when he and his friends were jumping rooftops in his apartment building.

Earlier that evening they had returned in an intoxicated state from a fraternity event. Vivek had accidentally fallen down. His friends rushed to him and found him unconscious in a pool of blood. He was then rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where the doctors who checked him declared him brought dead. With the sudden dismiss of Vevike, his family members and friends expressed deep shock. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.

