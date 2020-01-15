Meerut: In a shocking incident, a family of six were set on fire while they were asleep in their house here on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old woman and her five children were sleeping in their house when the incident occurred. all suffered serious burns, while one of them has been shifted to Delhi for treatment as the case is critical.

The incident occurred at Zahidpur village in Kharkhoda region of Meerut.

Reports claim that unidentified miscreants stuffed a pipe down the mesh window, pored petrol in the house and threw a lit match into the building.

The woman's husband had abandoned her over 8 years ago, and she has been working as a labourer to survive her 5 children.

Manish Bisht, station in-charge, Kharkhoda police station, said, "The family says it is clueless about who could possibly be behind the act. They do not seem to have any enmity with anyone. We will talk to the woman once her condition stabilizes."

