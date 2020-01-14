There is no limit to the number of students taking admission." The courses will explain to the students the provisions and implication of abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"It is important for the youth to understand the truth behind the misinformation campaign being run by vested interests," said Mishra. Vice Chancellor of the Open University, Professor Kameshwar Nath Singh, said: "No institution can remain aloof from the issues and policies of the country. There is immediate need to remove the fog of misconceptions surrounding the two burning issues-CAA and Article 370. It is the moral duty of the university to spread awareness among students and others in order to clear the fog."